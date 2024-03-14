Century Casinos Reports Wider Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Thursday announced a wider net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year. The quarterly net loss attributable to Century Casinos was $10.81 million or $0.36 per share compared to $4.04 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 39 percent to $143.76 million from $103.75 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.