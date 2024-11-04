Century Casinos reports Q3 EPS (26c), consensus (24c)

Reports Q3 revenue $155.7M, consensus $155.52M. “Earnings from operations were in line with our expectations for the third quarter and grew 24% compared to the third quarter of 2023. This past Friday we opened the new land-based casino and hotel in Caruthersville, Missouri. We are excited for the potential of this new casino and hotel to expand our customer base further into Arkansas and the north Memphis area of Tennessee,” Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-CEOs of Century Casinos (CNTY) remarked. “We have also reopened the Wroclaw casino in Poland. This will decrease the disruptions we have had in our Poland segment,” they continued.

