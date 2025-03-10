Century Casinos to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 13. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.1%. In the trailing two out of four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate and missed twice, the average miss being 55.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 59 cents per share. In the past 30 days, estimated revisions have remained stable. In the last reported quarter, CNTY reported a loss of 36 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $143.3 million, indicating a 0.3% decrease from a year ago.

Factors to Note Ahead of CNTY’s Q4 Results

The company’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to be hurt by lower spending from low-end customers and declining non-rated play, indicating broader economic challenges. CNTY’s top line in third-quarter 2025 was hurt by temporary casino closures in Poland. Although these properties have reopened, the impact might have carried over into the fourth quarter.



However, new casino openings, cost efficiencies and strategic marketing efforts are likely to benefit the company’s results. Marketing efforts in key feeder markets like Ohio, Pennsylvania, D.C. and Baltimore are likely to have aided the company’s results.



The consensus mark for revenues from operations in Canada and the United States is pegged at $19.5 million and $103 million, respectively, which indicates growth of 1.6% and flat from the year-ago quarter’s figures. However, the consensus estimate for revenues from Poland is pegged at $20.5 million, implying a decline of 5.2% from the prior-year tally.



On the other hand, higher operating costs and expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says About CNTY Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Century Casinos this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



CNTY’s Earnings ESP: CNTY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



CNTY’s Zacks Rank: CNTY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Recent Consumer Discretionary Stock Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL posted mixed fourth-quarter 2024 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. Notably, both top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s performance during the quarter was driven by stronger pricing on close-in demand and continued strength in onboard revenues. RCL’s diversified fleet offerings, accompanied by its commercial and vacation experiences, are witnessing robust demand trends amid an improvingglobal marketbackdrop. Thanks to these tailwinds, RCL could achieve its Trifecta goals before the schedule, pointing out the benefits it is realizing from the current improving scenario.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE posted better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2025. Earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year, driven by strong enrollment growth and strategic initiatives.



Adtalem's operational excellence strategy, Growth with Purpose, has driven six consecutive quarters of enrollment growth while supporting its mission to develop skilled healthcare professionals. Furthermore, strong demand at Chamberlain University and Walden University drove results. ATGE now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings to be in the band of $6.10-$6.30 per share compared with the earlier prediction of $5.75-$5.95.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and net revenues beating the same. Both metrics declined on a year-over-year basis.



The company reported solid financial and operational performance at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore and continued recovery in the Macao market. LVS continues to execute strategic objectives and remains optimistic about achieving industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore through its ongoing capital investment initiatives. It is optimistic about the introduction of new suite offerings, enhanced service levels and increased tourism spending in Asia.

