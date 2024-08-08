Century Casinos Inc Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$41.61 million, or -$1.36 per share. This compares with -$1.96 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $146.44 million from $136.76 million last year.

Century Casinos Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$41.61 Mln. vs. -$1.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$1.36 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $146.44 Mln vs. $136.76 Mln last year.

