Century Casinos Inc Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) released Loss for its first quarter of -$20.613 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$20.613 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$13.544 million, or -$0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $130.443 million from $136.017 million last year.

Century Casinos Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

