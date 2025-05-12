Markets
CNTY

Century Casinos Inc Q1 Loss Rises

May 12, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) released Loss for its first quarter of -$20.613 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$20.613 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$13.544 million, or -$0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to $130.443 million from $136.017 million last year.

Century Casinos Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$20.613 Mln. vs. -$13.544 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.67 vs. -$0.45 last year. -Revenue: $130.443 Mln vs. $136.017 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNTY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.