Century Casinos Inc Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$13.54 million, or -$0.45 per share. This compares with -$1.24 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.4% to $136.02 million from $108.51 million last year.

Century Casinos Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$13.54 Mln. vs. -$1.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.45 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $136.02 Mln vs. $108.51 Mln last year.

