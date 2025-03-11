CENTURY CASINOS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNTY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CENTURY CASINOS ($CNTY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $145,921,455 and earnings of -$0.45 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CNTY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CENTURY CASINOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of CENTURY CASINOS stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. added 158,825 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $514,593
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 101,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $259,788
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 90,556 shares (+5.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $293,401
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 88,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $225,664
- ORCHARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 80,690 shares (-6.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,435
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 79,086 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $256,238
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 64,512 shares (+148.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $209,018
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.