Century Casinos (CNTY) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY is likely to record earnings decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 results. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 413.3%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share. In the past seven days, estimates have remained stable. In the last reported quarter, CNTY incurred a loss of 14 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $142.6 million, suggesting a 37.5% increase from a year ago.

Factors to Note

Strong performance in Canada and U.S. operations is likely to have positively impacted Century Casinos’ fourth-quarter performance. The consensus mark for revenues from operations in Canada and U.S. is pegged at $17.6 million and $104 million, which indicate growth of 6.9% and 67.7%, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figures. However, the consensus estimate for revenues from Poland is pegged at $21.4 million, suggesting a decline of 14.1% from the prior-year figure. Higher operating costs and expenses are likely to have hurt the bottom line in the quarter-to-be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Century Casinos this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: CNTY has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: CNTY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Century Casinos, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Century Casinos, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Century Casinos, Inc. Quote

Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H delivered decent fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declining on a year-over-year basis. H's revenues surpassed the consensus mark and increased year over year.



Hyatt’s quarterly results reflected year-over-year growth in comparable system-wide revenue per available room, driven by an increase in occupancy and average daily rate. The uptrend is mainly driven by strong global travel demand, especially among leisure and business guests, and group customers. However, increased costs and expenses, and foreign currency risks partially offset the aforementioned tailwinds and hurt the bottom line.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT reported fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



However, management cited concerns about continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a slowing down of sales (owing to a transition toward more strength equipment over cardio). PLNT anticipates 2024 sales distribution to resemble that of 2023, suggesting a return to a standard quarterly rhythm.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. Revenues surpassed the consensus estimate for the seventh straight quarter.



LYV has been benefiting from pent-up demand for live events and robust ticket sales. It continues to benefit from robust performance of Ticketmaster and an increase in fan spending. In 2023, 145 million fans attended more than 50,000 events.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.