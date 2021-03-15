Century Casinos (CNTY) Stock Jumps 9.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Century Casinos (CNTY) shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $10.10. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 15.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Century Casinos jumped after the company posted fourth-quarter 2020 results. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same. The top and bottom lines improved on a year over year basis. Notably, the company benefitted from the acquisitions of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and Century Casino Caruthersville.

This casino operator is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +95.5%. Revenues are expected to be $86.25 million, up 28.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Century Casinos, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CNTY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

