Is Century Casinos (CNTY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Century Casinos (CNTY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Century Casinos is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Century Casinos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNTY's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CNTY has returned about 4.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Century Casinos is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carter's (CRI). The stock is up 26.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carter's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Century Casinos is a member of the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 17% so far this year, so CNTY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carter's falls under the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #107. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.2%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Century Casinos and Carter's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.