Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CNBKA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CNBKA was $76.1, representing a -16.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $91 and a 48.05% increase over the 52 week low of $51.40.

CNBKA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CNBKA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.59.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CNBKA Dividend History page.

