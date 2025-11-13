Century Aluminum's Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates in Q3

Century Aluminum Company CENX reported earnings of 15 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 46 cents and favourably with a loss of 5 cents in the previous quarter.

CENX’s Revenues and Shipments

The company reported net sales of $632.2 million, up 17% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $663.7 million. Sales increased 0.7% sequentially.

The sequential increase was primarily driven by a higher realized Midwest premium, partly offset by unfavorable volume and sales mix, and third-party alumina sales.

Primary aluminum shipments were 162,442 tons, down around 3.7% year over year.

CENX’s Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $151.4 million, up 272% from the previous quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $82.2 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025.

CENX’s Q4 Outlook

The company forecasts fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million, with increased realization of Midwest regional premium and higher realized LME.

CENX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have risen 40% in the past year compared with the industry’s 8.5% growth.

CENX’s Zacks Rank & Other Industrial Products Releases

CENX currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

