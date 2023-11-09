Century Aluminum's (CENX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX logged a loss of 45 cents per share in third-quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter's earnings of 43 cents.

Barring one-time items, the adjusted loss was 13 cents per share in the reported quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company benefited from lower input prices and other cost savings, somewhat countered by lower aluminum prices.

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $545.2 million in the reported quarter, down around 14% year over year. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.3 million.

Primary aluminum shipments were 171,995 tons, down around 1% year over year. It lagged the consensus estimate of 174,920 tons.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $70.3 million, up 6.5% year over year.

Net cash used by operating activities was $39.6 million for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023.

Outlook

The company anticipates that its Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter will be in the range of $0-$10 million, primarily due to a decline in LME prices, partially mitigated by lower raw material costs.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have lost 6.7% in the past year against an 8.3% rise of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Century Aluminum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and The Andersons Inc. ANDE and Linde plc LIN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for CRS’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.57, indicating year-over-year growth of 213.2%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have surged 69.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANDE’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward in the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4% on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 30.6% in a year.

The consensus estimate for Linde’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $14.08, indicating a year-over-year growth of 14.6%. LIN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 5.7%. The company’s shares have rallied 24.7% in the past year.

