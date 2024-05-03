Century Aluminum's (CENX) Q1 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX recorded first-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.26 per share. This compares favorably with the year-ago quarter's loss of 42 cents.



Barring one-time items, the loss per share was 39 cents in the reported quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents.

Century Aluminum Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $489.5 million in the reported quarter, down around 11.4% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520.3 million.



Primary aluminum shipments were 174,627 tons, down around 3.6% year over year. Shipments rose 0.4% sequentially.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $93.5 million, up 207.5% year over year.



Net cash used in operating activities was $14.8 million in the quarter compared with $0.2 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Century expects its adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter to be in the range of $25-$35 million, factoring in higher LME prices and regional premiums, partly offset by the timing of partial power curtailments imposed on its Grundartangi facility.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have gained 105.3% in the past year compared with a 35.3% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CENX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



