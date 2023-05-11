Century Aluminum's (CENX) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX incurred a first-quarter 2023 loss of 42 cents per share against the year-ago quarter's earnings of 18 cents.



Barring one-time items, the loss per share was 11 cents in the reported quarter, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 13 cents. The bottom line was particularly affected by the unrealized losses that the company recorded on derivative instruments. Curtailment costs relating to the Hawesville plant also hurt the results.

Century Aluminum Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $552.4 million in the reported quarter, down around 26.7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $525.9 million.



Primary aluminum shipments were 181,165 tons, down around 14.3% year over year. Shipments rose 6.9% sequentially.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.4 million, up 14.3% year over year.



Net cash used by operating activities was $0.2 million in the quarter against net cash provided of $37.4 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Century expects its adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter to be in the range of $25-$30 million, factoring in improved power and input costs along with break-even or better Jamalco performance.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have plunged 39.1% in the past year against a 6% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CENX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



