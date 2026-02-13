Century Aluminum Stock Surges 150% in One Year as $5 Million Buy Lifts Stake to $34 Million

Key Points

Impala Asset Management added 168,805 shares of Century Aluminum Company in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $5.27 million (based on average fourth-quarter prices).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $13.38 million, reflecting both share purchases and price movement.

After the trade, the fund held 857,805 shares valued at $33.61 million.

On February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC disclosed a buy of 168,805 shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), an estimated $5.27 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 13, 2026, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) by 168,805 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.27 million, calculated using the period’s average closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position in the company stood at 857,805 shares, with a total value of $33.61 million. The overall value of the position rose $13.38 million from the previous quarter, reflecting both additional shares and stock appreciation.

What else to know

Impala’s buy activity brought its post-trade stake in Century Aluminum Company to 21.17% of its 13F reportable assets.

Top five holdings after the quarter: NASDAQ: CENX: $33.61 million (21.2% of AUM) NYSE:ERO: $26.95 million (18.2% of AUM) NYSE:BKE: $21.37 million (14.4% of AUM) NYSE:HUN: $8.67 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:WHR: $7.94 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, shares of Century Aluminum Company were priced at $49.70, up 146.5% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500 by 133.63 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.53 billion Net income (TTM) $85.20 million Price (as of market close February 12, 2026) $49.70 One-year price change 146.53%

Company snapshot

Century Aluminum Company produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products, with operations in the United States and Iceland, and a carbon anode facility in the Netherlands.

The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacturing and sale of primary aluminum products to industrial customers.

It serves industrial clients in North America and Europe, focusing on large-scale buyers in sectors such as automotive, construction, and packaging.

Century Aluminum Company produces primary aluminum products, with facilities in the United States and Iceland, and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products.

What this transaction means for investors

When a single stock becomes more than one-fifth of a portfolio, it stops being a trade and starts becoming a thesis. At $33.61 million, Century Aluminum now represents 21.17% of reported assets, making it the fund’s largest position by a wide margin. That is a bold call in a cyclical business.



The company’s third-quarter results help explain the conviction. Net sales reached $632.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to stockholders climbed to $101.1 million, up from $74.3 million in the prior quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings came in at $0.56 per share, reflecting stronger realized Midwest premiums and improved operating leverage. Plus, liquidity stood at $488.2 million at quarter end, providing flexibility in a volatile commodity environment.



Shares at $49.70 are up 146.5% over the past year, far outpacing the broader market. That performance cuts both ways. Aluminum pricing, power costs, and trade policy remain swing factors. Long-term investors should watch cash generation, balance sheet discipline, and the sustainability of premium pricing. In a concentrated portfolio that also holds names like ERO and BKE, this is clearly a high-conviction cyclical bet rather than a diversified hedge.

