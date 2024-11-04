Century Aluminum sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $70M-$80M

The company expects fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA to range between $70 to $80 million driven by lower LME and regional premium prices offset by lower power costs…
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CENX:
- Century Aluminum reports Q3 EPS 63c, consensus 27c
- Is CENX a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Century Aluminum resumes normal shipping operations at Jamalco
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.