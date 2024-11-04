News & Insights

Stocks
CENX

Century Aluminum reports Q3 EPS 63c, consensus 27c

November 04, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $539.1M, consensus $535.7M.”Strong global demand, continued supply-side challenges and supportive macroeconomic policy in China and the West led to rising aluminum and alumina prices in the third quarter,” noted Century President and CEO Jesse Gary. “With bauxite and alumina supply chains facing a number of challenges around the world, we are thrilled to have our own strategic supply of bauxite and alumina from our Jamalco operations following the acquisition last year. ” “We were very pleased with the final Section 45X rules issued earlier this month that increase the amount of production tax credit we will receive and further bolsters the competitiveness of our U.S. operations. When combined with benefits of our Jamalco acquisition and growing demand for aluminum around the world, we believe Century is well positioned to offer our customers a unique value proposition and superior returns for our shareholders

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CENX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CENX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.