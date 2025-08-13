Century Aluminum Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX reported a loss of 5 cents per share for the second quarter of 2025, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of 34 cents. The figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 3 cents per share and earnings of 29 cents in the previous quarter.

CENX’s Revenues and Shipments

The company reported net sales of $628.1 million, up 12% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $650.7 million. Sales decreased 0.9% sequentially.

The sequential decrease in sales in the second quarter was due to lower third-party alumina sales. This was partially offset by favorable regional premium prices, volumes and mix.

Primary aluminum shipments were 175,741 tons, up around 4.7% year over year.

CENX’s Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $40.7 million, down 9.4% from the previous quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $80.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

CENX’s Q3 Outlook

The company forecasts third-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $115 million to $125 million, with increased realization of Midwest regional premium.

CENX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have risen 74.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 31.9% growth.



CENX's Zacks Rank

CENX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

