Century Aluminum Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Century Aluminum Company CENX reported earnings of 2 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25. The figure compares unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 47 cents and the previous quarter’s earnings of 15 cents.

Century Aluminum Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Century Aluminum Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Century Aluminum Company Quote

CENX’s Revenues and Shipments

The company reported net sales of $633.7 million, up 0.4% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737.9 million. Sales increased 0.2% sequentially.

The slight increase in sales was due to higher aluminum prices and increased regional premiums.

Primary aluminum shipments were 140,257 tons, down around 16% year over year.

CENX’s Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $134.2 million, down 11.4% from the previous quarter. Net cash provided by operating activities was $183.6 million for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

CENX’s Q1 Outlook

The company forecasts first-quarter 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $215 million to $235 million, with increased metal pricing and regional premiums, offset by temporary higher energy costs in the United States due to Winter Storm Fern.

CENX Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have risen 183.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 45.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CENX’s Zacks Rank & Other Releases

CENX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are New Gold Inc. NGD, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

New Gold is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGD’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 27 cents, indicating 285.71% year over year growth. NGD currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Buenaventura is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, indicating 353.85% year over year growth. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 28.02%. BVN sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Avino Silver is slated to report fourth-quarter results on March 11. The consensus estimate for ASM’s earnings is pegged at 6 cents. ASM, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 150%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New Gold Inc. (NGD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.