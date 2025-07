(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Wednesday announced its plan to privately offer $400 million of senior notes due July 2032.

Century intends to use the proceeds from the offering to refinance its 7.50% senior notes due 2028, to repay debt and to pay fees and expenses relating to these transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.