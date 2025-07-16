Markets
CENX

Century Aluminum Prices Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due August 2032

July 16, 2025 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Company (CENX) announced that it priced its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due August 2032.

The Secured Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100.00% of their aggregate principal amount. The Secured Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2026, at a rate of 6.875% per annum in cash. The Secured Notes will mature on August 1, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The sale of the Secured Notes is expected to close on July 22, 2025.

The Secured Notes will be guaranteed by Century's domestic restricted subsidiaries, and Century's obligations under the Secured Notes will be secured by liens on substantially all of its and its subsidiary guarantors assets other than collateral securing Centurys indebtedness under its credit agreement and certain other excluded property.

The company noted that it will use net proceeds from the Secured Notes Offering to refinance its 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, to repay borrowings under its credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses relating to these transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CENX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.