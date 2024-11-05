News & Insights

Century Aluminum price target raised to $18 from $16 at BMO Capital

November 05, 2024 — 10:05 am EST

BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic raised the firm’s price target on Century Aluminum (CENX) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat shows the company benefiting from a healthy aluminum price, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is also citing Century’s idled Hawesville smelter undergoing strategic alternatives review to create the best value, which includes a potential sale/redevelopment or even restarting the asset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

