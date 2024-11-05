Century Aluminum price target raised to $18 from $16 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Katja Jancic raised the firm’s price target on Century Aluminum (CENX) to $18 from $16 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat shows the company benefiting from a healthy aluminum price, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is also citing Century’s idled Hawesville smelter undergoing strategic alternatives review to create the best value, which includes a potential sale/redevelopment or even restarting the asset.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CENX:
- Century Aluminum price target raised to $24 from $22 at B. Riley
- Century Aluminum Reports Robust Q3 2024 Results
- Century Aluminum Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Century Aluminum sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $70M-$80M
- Century Aluminum reports Q3 EPS 63c, consensus 27c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.