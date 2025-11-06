Century Aluminum Posts Higher Revenue But Lower Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) on Thursday reported stronger revenue but weaker profitability in the third quarter of 2025.

Increased sales to related parties and other clients helped the company's net sales reach $632.2 million, up from $539.1 million during the same time period in 2024.

Profit levels, however, decreased. Net income was $14.9 million, a significant decrease from $47.3 million in the previous year. Compared to $0.46 a year ago, earnings per share dropped to $0.15.

CENX closed Thursday's trading at $28.98 up $0.33 or 1.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

