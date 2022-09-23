Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Century Aluminum's (NASDAQ:CENX) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Century Aluminum is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$186m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$445m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Century Aluminum has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind. NasdaqGS:CENX Return on Capital Employed September 23rd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Century Aluminum compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Century Aluminum's ROCE Trending?

Century Aluminum has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 16% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Century Aluminum has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 28% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Century Aluminum has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 63% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for Century Aluminum that we think you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

