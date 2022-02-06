Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) delivers shareholders decent 24% CAGR over 3 years, surging 4.2% in the last week alone

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), which is up 92%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 62% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 39%.

Since the stock has added US$59m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that Century Aluminum didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Century Aluminum saw its revenue shrink by 3.5% per year. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 24%, compound, over three years. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CENX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Century Aluminum stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Century Aluminum has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 39% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Century Aluminum it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Century Aluminum better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

