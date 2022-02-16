Century Aluminum Hit By Cyber Attack

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) said Wednesday that it detected a cyber incursion affecting some of the servers supporting its global operations.

The company noted that it took immediate action by shutting down all impacted information systems and activating the company's internal response procedures and mobilizing both internal resources and third-party experts to address the situation as quickly as possible.

At present, there has been no material impact to its production globally. The company has switched to manual operations and procedures where necessary and it continues to operate safely, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that it has restricted certain external information systems as it works to address the issue.

