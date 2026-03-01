Century Aluminum EVP Sells $2.3M Worth of Shares

Key Points

Gunnar Gudlaugsson sold 43,000 shares for a total of ~$2.33 million on Feb. 25, 2026.

The transaction represented 23.97% of his direct holdings, reducing his position from 179,393 to 136,393 shares.

Gunnar Gudlaugsson, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), a global producer of primary aluminum products, reported a sale of 43,000 shares of common stock on Feb. 25, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 43,000 Transaction value $2.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 136,393 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $7.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($54.10); post-transaction value based on Feb. 25, 2026 market close ($53.02).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Gudlaugsson Gunnar's prior open-market transactions?

This 43,000-share sale is Gunnar's largest to date, well above his historical median of 31,500 shares per sale since January 2024.

All shares sold and remaining are held directly, with no indirect holdings, family trusts, or derivative securities (such as options) reported after the transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.53B Net income (TTM) $40M 1-year price change (as of Feb. 28, 2026) 165.91%

Company snapshot

Century Aluminum Company is a leading producer of various metals, including standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. It operates in the United States and Iceland, and has a carbon anode facility in the Netherlands, as well as a bauxite mining and alumina refining business in Jamaica.

What this transaction means for investors

On Jan. 26, 2026, Century Aluminum announced a landmark partnership with Emirates Global Aluminum, another global aluminum producer, to create the first aluminum smoldering plant in the U.S. in 47 years. With about 85% of the country’s aluminum imported, the plant will be important, and it’s estimated to add 1,000 jobs to the market. And on Feb. 24, U.S. Aluminum Company, a local Oklahoma company where the plant will be, signed an agreement with EGA and Century to support aluminum production.

There’s been a significant push by the latest U.S. administration to increase domestic aluminum production, as tariffs have made aluminum more costly. With a 40% stake in the smoldering plant construction, Century Aluminum will benefit greatly from the project, already coming off a red-hot year in share price gains.

The company’s stock soared approximately 150% in 2025, and it comes as no surprise, as aluminum is one of the most in-demand metals in the world, let alone in the U.S., as it’s used for a plethora of consumer goods and industrial products. Already up ~31% in 2026 (as of Feb. 28), CENX looks primed for long-term growth.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

