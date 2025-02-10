Century Aluminum Company Supports Strengthening of Section 232 Tariffs Under Executive Order

Century Aluminum supports Trump's executive order imposing a 25% tariff on primary aluminum imports to protect U.S. jobs.

Quiver AI Summary

Century Aluminum Company has praised President Donald Trump's recent decision to enforce a 25% tariff on all primary aluminum imports, strengthening Section 232 tariffs to combat unfair trade practices that have hurt the U.S. aluminum industry. The executive order aims to close loopholes that previously allowed around 75% of imports to avoid tariffs, a move Century Aluminum believes will safeguard American jobs and national security. CEO Jesse Gary expressed strong support for the tariff, stating it would help boost domestic aluminum production and thanked the President for prioritizing American interests. Century Aluminum is the largest U.S. producer of primary aluminum and also has operations in Iceland, the Netherlands, and Jamaica.

Potential Positives

Support for strengthened tariffs signals a potential increase in competitiveness for Century Aluminum in the domestic market.

CEO's commendation of the Executive Order underscores the company's alignment with governmental initiatives to protect U.S. aluminum jobs and national security.

The press release emphasizes Century Aluminum's status as the largest domestic producer of primary aluminum, reinforcing its leadership position in the U.S. market.

Potential Negatives

The press release displays a heavy reliance on governmental support, which could indicate potential vulnerability to changes in political leadership or policies.

By aligning closely with President Trump and his administration, Century Aluminum risks alienating customers and stakeholders who may perceive this support as political favoritism, potentially impacting brand perception.

Forward-looking statements included in the release suggest uncertainty about future performance, highlighting potential risks associated with reliance on U.S. government tariffs and trade policies.

FAQ

What is Century Aluminum Company’s position on the new tariffs?

Century Aluminum Company strongly supports the 25% tariffs on primary aluminum imports as a means to protect U.S. industry.

Who announced the new tariffs on aluminum imports?

The new tariffs were announced by President Donald Trump in an executive order aimed at strengthening trade protections.

How will the tariffs affect American jobs?

The tariffs are expected to protect American jobs by leveling the playing field for domestic aluminum producers.

What percentage tariff is implemented on aluminum imports?

A 25% tariff has been implemented on all primary aluminum imports into the United States.

Where can I find more information about Century Aluminum?

More information about Century Aluminum can be found on their official website at www.centuryaluminum.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739 .

. GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) strongly supports President Donald Trump’s decisive action today to strengthen Section 232 tariffs and fight back against unfair trade practices that have for years disadvantaged the U.S. primary aluminum industry.





Today’s executive order implements a 25% tariff on all primary aluminum imports into the U.S. from all foreign countries and closes a loophole in the existing tariff that allowed nearly 75% of imports to avoid the tariff. Closing these loopholes will protect good American jobs and our national security.





Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary applauded the President’s decisive action:





“We strongly support today’s Executive Order from President Donald J. Trump imposing a 25% tariff to stop the flood of aluminum imports into the United States. President Trump’s decisive action will protect national security and help level the playing field for America’s aluminum workers.





“On behalf of our employees, I thank President Trump for putting America first and strengthening the Section 232 tariffs, which will help drive the resurgence of domestic aluminum production.”





Century Aluminum is the largest domestic producer of primary aluminum in the United States.







About Century Aluminum







Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit



www.centuryaluminum.com



for more information.







Cautionary Statement







This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management on the quarterly conference call contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may."





Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





INVESTOR CONTACT





Ryan Crawford







investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com







(312) 696-3132





MEDIA CONTACT





Tawn Earnest





614-698-6351



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.