Century Aluminum Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings and Host Conference Call on February 20, 2025

Century Aluminum will release Q4 2024 earnings on February 20, 2025, followed by a conference call at 5 PM ET.

Century Aluminum Company announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 earnings on February 20, 2025, after the market closes. This information will be distributed via GlobeNewswire. Following the earnings release, a conference call is scheduled for the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be available for live streaming on the company's website. Participants are encouraged to register at least 10 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the webcast will be available for replay approximately two hours after the event. For further inquiries, contact Ryan Crawford for investor relations or Tawn Earnest for media.

Century Aluminum Company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter 2024 earnings, indicating ongoing financial transparency and engagement with investors.

The company is offering a live webcast of theearnings call enhancing accessibility for stakeholders and fostering investor relations.

Following the live call, a replay will be available, allowing for broader dissemination of information and catering to different time zones of stakeholders.

When will Century Aluminum report fourth quarter 2024 earnings?

Century Aluminum will report fourth quarter 2024 earnings on February 20, 2025, after market close.

How can I access theearnings callfor Century Aluminum?

Theearnings callcan be accessed via webcast on Century Aluminum's website at www.centuryaluminum.com.

What time is the Century Aluminumearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for February 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Will there be a replay of theearnings call

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available for replay approximately two hours after the live call.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

You can contact Ryan Crawford for investor relations at investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com or call 312-696-3132.

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report fourth quarter 2024 earnings on Thursday, February 20, 2025, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.





The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.





Theearnings callwill be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at





www.centuryaluminum.com





. Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.





Contact:









INVESTOR CONTACT





Ryan Crawford







investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com







(312) 696-3132





MEDIA CONTACT





Tawn Earnest





(614) 698-6351







