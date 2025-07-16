Century Aluminum Company Prices $400 Million Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

Century Aluminum priced $400 million in senior secured notes at 6.875%, maturing in August 2032, for refinancing purposes.

Century Aluminum Company announced the pricing of its private offering of $400 million in senior secured notes with an interest rate of 6.875%, maturing in August 2032. The notes will be sold at 100% of their principal amount and will pay interest semi-annually starting February 1, 2026. Proceeds from this offering are intended to refinance existing senior secured notes due in 2028, repay credit facility borrowings, and cover associated fees. The offering is targeted at qualified institutional buyers and will close on July 22, 2025, subject to customary conditions. The notes are secured by liens on the company's assets and have not been registered under the Securities Act, making them unavailable for sale in the U.S. without registration or exemption.

Potential Positives

Century Aluminum Company successfully priced a private offering of $400 million in senior secured notes, indicating strong interest and demand in the financial market.

The offering will refinance existing debt, specifically the 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, potentially reducing interest expenses and improving the company’s financial position.

Secured Notes will mature in August 2032, providing the company with a long-term financing solution to support its operational stability.

Century Aluminum reinforces its status as the largest producer of primary aluminum in the U.S., enhancing its competitive position in the market.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of the Secured Notes indicates that the company is refinancing existing debt, which may suggest financial strain or difficulty in managing current obligations.

The high interest rate of 6.875% for the new senior secured notes could indicate market perceptions of higher risk associated with the company’s financial stability.

The need for secured liens on substantially all assets may raise concerns about the company’s ability to secure its debt, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the total amount of Century Aluminum's new secured notes offering?

Century Aluminum has announced a secured notes offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount.

What is the interest rate on the new secured notes?

The secured notes will pay an interest rate of 6.875% per annum, paid semi-annually.

When will the secured notes mature?

The secured notes will mature on August 1, 2032, unless they are redeemed or repurchased earlier.

What will the proceeds from the secured notes be used for?

Net proceeds will refinance existing 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and repay borrowings under credit facilities.

Who can buy the new secured notes?

The secured notes are offered to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons in compliance with securities regulations.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $151,174.

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CENX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CENX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

CHICAGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) (“Century”) announced today that it had priced its previously announced private offering (the “Secured Notes Offering”) of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875% senior secured notes due August 2032 (the “Secured Notes”).





The Secured Notes will be issued at a price equal to 100.00% of their aggregate principal amount. The Secured Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2026, at a rate of 6.875% per annum in cash. The Secured Notes will mature on August 1, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased. The sale of the Secured Notes is expected to close on July 22, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. The Secured Notes will be guaranteed by Century’s domestic restricted subsidiaries (subject to certain exceptions), and Century’s obligations under the Secured Notes will be secured (subject to certain exceptions and permitted liens) by liens on substantially all of its and its subsidiary guarantors’ assets other than collateral securing Century’s indebtedness under its credit agreement and certain other excluded property.





The net proceeds from the Secured Notes Offering will be used to refinance Century’s 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), to repay borrowings under Century’s credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses relating to these transactions.





The Secured Notes have been offered and will be sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Secured Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Secured Notes nor shall there be any sale of Secured Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.





This press release contains information about pending or anticipated transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.







About Century Aluminum Company







Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on Century’s current expectations and include, without limitation, statements with respect to Century’s intention to complete the offering of the Secured Notes and refinance the 2028 Notes. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “target,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” “project,” “scheduled,” “forecast” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Consequently, the forward-looking statements contained herein should not be regarded as representations that the projected outcomes can or will be achieved, and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.







INVESTOR CONTACT







Ryan Crawford





312-696-3132







MEDIA CONTACT







Tawn Earnest





614-698-6351





Source: Century Aluminum Company



