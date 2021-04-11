Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Century Aluminum Company's (NASDAQ:CENX) future prospects. Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The US$1.3b market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$123m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Century Aluminum will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Century Aluminum is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 American Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$35m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Century Aluminum's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Century Aluminum currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Century Aluminum's case is 58%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

