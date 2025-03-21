News & Insights

Century Aluminum Company Names Peter Trpkovski CFO

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Friday said it has appointed Peter Trpkovski to be the company's next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As CFO, Trpkovski will build on his 12-years of experience at Century and focus on advancing the Company's strategic initiatives, strengthening financial operations, and driving value for stakeholders.

Trpkovski will also continue to serve as Century's Treasurer. He succeeds Jerry Bialek, who is departing the company following a planned transition.

"Pete's appointment ensures continuity and steady leadership for our business as we look to drive superior performance in 2025 and beyond," said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. "Pete has extensive knowledge of Century's operations and a proven track record of success in every area that he has led. His expertise and leadership will support Century's long-term success. I look forward to continuing work with Pete, whose leadership has already made its mark at Century."

Since joining Century in 2013, Trpkovski has assumed roles with increasing responsibility, positions including Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, and Vice President, Finance, and Investor Relations. He also has led Financial Planning and Analysis and Risk Management.

