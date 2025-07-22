Century Aluminum Company Closes $400 Million Private Offering of 6.875% Senior Secured Notes Due 2032

Century Aluminum Company closed a $400 million private offering of 6.875% senior secured notes for refinancing purposes.

Century Aluminum Company announced the successful closing of its private offering of $400 million in 6.875% senior secured notes due in August 2032. After expenses, the net proceeds amount to approximately $395 million, which will be used to refinance existing 7.50% senior secured notes due in 2028, repay credit facility borrowings, and cover offering costs. The notes will yield interest of 6.875% paid semi-annually, starting February 1, 2026, and are available only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. The offering has not been registered for U.S. sale. Century Aluminum, a major primary aluminum producer in the U.S. with additional operations in Iceland, the Netherlands, and Jamaica, included cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements and the associated risks.

Potential Positives

Century Aluminum successfully closed a private offering of $400 million in senior secured notes, demonstrating strong investor interest and confidence in the company.

The new Secured Notes will help refinance existing higher-interest debt, which can improve the company's financial stability and reduce overall interest expenses.

The offering will provide Century with valuable liquidity, allowing the company to repay borrowings under credit facilities and manage its capital structure effectively.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a high-interest rate of 6.875%, which may indicate a perceived higher risk by investors compared to more favorable borrowing conditions available to other companies.

The necessity to refinance existing debt suggests potential issues with cash flow or financial stability, raising concerns about the company's long-term financial health.

The statement that there can be no assurance that the anticipated transactions will be completed may contribute to uncertainty regarding the effectiveness of the refinancing strategy.

FAQ

What are the details of Century Aluminum's recent senior secured notes offering?

Century Aluminum closed a private offering of 6.875% senior secured notes, raising $400 million in gross proceeds.

How will the proceeds from the secured notes be used?

The net proceeds will refinance the existing 2028 Notes, repay borrowings, and cover offering-related fees and expenses.

When will interest be paid on the secured notes?

Interest will be paid semi-annually, starting on February 1, 2026, at a rate of 6.875% per annum.

Who can purchase the secured notes?

The Secured Notes are available only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

What does the press release say about forward-looking statements?

The press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to uncertainties and risks affecting projected results.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $151,174.

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CENX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CENX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

CHICAGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) (“Century”) announced today that it closed its private offering of 6.875% senior secured notes due August 2032 (the “Secured Notes”) for gross proceeds of $400 million.





The net proceeds from the offering were approximately $395 million, after deducting the initial purchasers' discount and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Century. The net proceeds from the sale of the Secured Notes will be used to refinance Century’s 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”), to repay borrowings under Century’s credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses relating to the offering.





The Secured Notes were issued at a price equal to 100.00% of their aggregate principal amount. The Secured Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2026, at a rate of 6.875% per annum in cash. The Secured Notes will mature on August 1, 2032, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.





The Secured Notes have been offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Secured Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Secured Notes nor shall there be any sale of Secured Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.





This press release contains information about pending or anticipated transactions, and there can be no assurance that these transactions will be completed.







About Century Aluminum Company







Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and also operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on Century’s current expectations and include, without limitation, statements with respect to Century’s intention to refinance the 2028 Notes. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “hope,” “target,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “potential,” “project,” “scheduled,” “forecast” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Consequently, the forward-looking statements contained herein should not be regarded as representations that the projected outcomes can or will be achieved, and we do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.







INVESTOR CONTACT







Ryan Crawford





312-696-3132







MEDIA CONTACT







Tawn Earnest





614-698-6351





Source: Century Aluminum Company



