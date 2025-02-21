Century Aluminum Company CEO to Present at BMO Global Metals, Mining, & Critical Minerals Conference

Century Aluminum's CEO will present at the BMO Metals Conference on February 25, 2025, with a live webcast available.

Century Aluminum Company announced that CEO Jesse Gary will speak at the BMO Global Metals, Mining, & Critical Minerals Conference on February 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST. The session will include a question-and-answer portion and will be available via live audio webcast on the company's website. The press release also outlines a range of forward-looking statements regarding the company's operational and financial expectations, market conditions, and potential impacts from global events, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as various regulatory and economic factors affecting the aluminum industry.

Potential Positives

Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum, will present at a notable industry conference, highlighting the company's visibility and engagement with investors.

The event will include a question-and-answer session, providing an opportunity for direct interaction with stakeholders and transparency regarding company initiatives.

A real-time audio webcast will be available, enhancing accessibility for investors and promoting shareholder engagement.

This participation in the BMO Global Metals, Mining, & Critical Minerals Conference positions Century Aluminum as an active player in discussions surrounding critical minerals and the overall metals market.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements indicate a level of uncertainty regarding the company's ability to manage market risks, including fluctuations in aluminum prices and supply disruptions, which may impact investor confidence.

The mention of potential curtailments or disruptions in power supply raises concerns about the company's operational stability and may lead to skepticism regarding its future performance.

The press release highlights the dependency on securing a $500 million DOE grant for the greenfield smelter project, which can be seen as a financial vulnerability if the grant is not realized or the terms are unfavorable.

FAQ

What is the date and time of the conference presentation?

The conference presentation is scheduled for February 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Where can I access the audio webcast of the presentation?

The audio webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of Century Aluminum's website.

Who will be presenting at the BMO Global Metals Conference?

Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum, will be presenting and participating in a Q&A session.

What topics will be covered during the Q&A session?

The session may cover financial conditions, aluminum market assessments, and operational plans of Century Aluminum.

How can I get in touch with Century Aluminum's investor relations?

You can contact Ryan Crawford at 312-696-3132 for investor relations inquiries.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739 .

. GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced today that Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and participate in a question-and-answer session at the BMO Global Metals, Mining, & Critical Minerals Conference, beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.





A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Century’s website



www.centuryaluminum.com



.







About Century Aluminum Company







With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit



www.centuryaluminum.com



for more information.







Forward-Looking Statements







INVESTOR CONTACT







Ryan Crawford





312-696-3132







MEDIA CONTACT







Tawn Earnest





614-698-6351





Source: Century Aluminum Company



