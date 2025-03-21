Century Aluminum Company Appoints Peter Trpkovski as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Century Aluminum appoints Peter Trpkovski as CFO, succeeding Jerry Bialek, ensuring leadership continuity and strategic advancement.

Century Aluminum Company announced the appointment of Peter Trpkovski as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Trpkovski, who has 12 years of experience with the company and previously served in several financial leadership roles, will also continue as Treasurer. He succeeds Jerry Bialek in this position. President and CEO Jesse Gary highlighted Trpkovski's extensive knowledge of the company's operations and his proven success in leadership, emphasizing that his appointment will ensure continuity and support Century's strategic goals. Century Aluminum, the largest primary aluminum producer in the U.S., operates across various international locations and focuses on producing bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products.

Potential Positives

Peter Trpkovski's appointment as CFO ensures continuity in leadership, which may enhance stability during a transitional period for the company.

Trpkovski's extensive experience within Century Aluminum and proven track record positions him well to advance the company's strategic initiatives and strengthen financial operations.

The company's leadership expresses confidence in Trpkovski's capabilities, indicating a positive outlook for performance in 2025 and beyond.

Potential Negatives

Jerry Bialek's departure following a leadership transition may raise concerns about stability in the company's executive team, impacting investor confidence.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding future performance, which could dissuade potential investors from engaging with the company.

Despite Peter Trpkovski's prior experience within the company, there may be skepticism regarding whether a seamless transition can sustain or enhance financial performance in a competitive market.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Century Aluminum's new CFO?

Peter Trpkovski has been appointed as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Century Aluminum.

What experience does Peter Trpkovski have at Century Aluminum?

Peter Trpkovski has 12 years of experience at Century, having held various leadership positions including Senior Vice President of Finance.

What role will Trpkovski continue to hold at Century?

Trpkovski will continue to serve as Century's Treasurer in addition to his new role as CFO.

What strategic initiatives will Trpkovski focus on as CFO?

As CFO, Trpkovski will focus on advancing strategic initiatives, strengthening financial operations, and driving stakeholder value.

What is Century Aluminum known for?

Century Aluminum is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States and operates multiple production facilities internationally.

$CENX Insider Trading Activity

$CENX insiders have traded $CENX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JESSE E GARY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 79,243 shares for an estimated $1,478,739 .

. GUNNAR GUDLAUGSSON (EVP - Global Operations) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $477,000

ROBERT F HOFFMAN (SVP, IT and CAO) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $49,974

$CENX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 116 institutional investors add shares of $CENX stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CHICAGO, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Peter Trpkovski to be the Company’s next Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.





As CFO, Trpkovski will build on his 12-years of experience at Century and focus on advancing the Company’s strategic initiatives, strengthening financial operations, and driving value for stakeholders. Trpkovski will also continue to serve as Century’s Treasurer. He succeeds Jerry Bialek, who is departing the Company following a planned transition.





“Pete’s appointment ensures continuity and steady leadership for our business as we look to drive superior performance in 2025 and beyond,” said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. “Pete has extensive knowledge of Century’s operations and a proven track record of success in every area that he has led. His expertise and leadership will support Century’s long-term success. I look forward to continuing work with Pete, whose leadership has already made its mark at Century.”





Since joining Century in 2013, Trpkovski has assumed roles with increasing responsibility, positions including Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, and Vice President, Finance, and Investor Relations. He also has led Financial Planning and Analysis and Risk Management.





Prior to Century, he worked at Citigroup as a Senior Financial Analyst and at Johnson Controls in Finance and Engineering. Trpkovski holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Michigan: a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, and a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.







About Century Aluminum







Century Aluminum is an integrated producer of bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum products. Century is the largest producer of primary aluminum in the United States, and operates production facilities in Iceland, the Netherlands and Jamaica. Visit



www.centuryaluminum.com



for more information.





Cautionary Statement





This press release and statements made by Century Aluminum Company management contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may."





Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





