Century Aluminum Co Reveals Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $28.2 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $42.8 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $33.6 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.5% to $633.9 million from $630.9 million last year.

Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.2 Mln. vs. $42.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $633.9 Mln vs. $630.9 Mln last year.

