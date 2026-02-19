Century Aluminum Co Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.8 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $128.2 million or $1.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $633.7 million from $632.2 million last year.

Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.8 Mln. vs. $14.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.02 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $633.7 Mln vs. $632.2 Mln last year.

