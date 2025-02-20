Century Aluminum Co Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $47.7 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $631.0 million from $512.3 million last year.

Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.7 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $631.0 Mln vs. $512.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.