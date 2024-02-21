Century Aluminum Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):

Earnings: $28.4 million in Q4 vs. -$113.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.30 in Q4 vs. -$1.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $40.0 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Revenue: $512.3 million in Q4 vs. $529.3 million in the same period last year.

