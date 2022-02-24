Century Aluminum Co Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):

Earnings: $60.4 million in Q4 vs. -$35.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.59 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $17.2 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Revenue: $659.1 million in Q4 vs. $389.1 million in the same period last year.

