Century Aluminum Co Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):

-Earnings: -$52.4 million in Q3 vs. -$58.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.58 in Q3 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$5.7 or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $581.4 M in Q3 vs. $392.9 million in the same period last year.

