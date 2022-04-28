Century Aluminum Co Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):

Earnings: $16.6 million in Q1 vs. -$140.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.18 in Q1 vs. -$1.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of $60.7 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Revenue: $753.6 million in Q1 vs. $444.0 million in the same period last year.

