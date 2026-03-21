Century Aluminum CEO Sells 150000 Shares as Aluminum Prices Soar

Key Points

Century Aluminum's CEO sold 150,000 indirect shares on March 16, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$8.32 million at around $55.47 per share.

This sale represented 51.27% of indirect holdings and 26.32% of total holdings prior to the transaction.

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Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX), reported the sale of 150,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$8.32 million on March 16, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 150,000 Transaction value $8.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 277,227 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 142,580 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $15.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($55.47); post-transaction value calculated using available share and transaction data.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to the executive’s historical selling activity?

This transaction matches the largest recorded individual sale by share count over the past three years and exceeds the historical median sell transaction of 79,243 shares, based on three sell trades since July 2023.

This transaction matches the largest recorded individual sale by share count over the past three years and exceeds the historical median sell transaction of 79,243 shares, based on three sell trades since July 2023. What are the mechanics and implications of the indirect sale?

All shares sold were held in a revocable trust controlled by Gary, and the transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 plan that has now been completed, signaling pre-arranged liquidity rather than discretionary selling.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $48.97 Market capitalization $4.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.53 billion 1-year price change 148.20%

*Price and 1-year performance calculated using March 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Century Aluminum Company is a leading producer of various metals, including standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. It operates in the United States and Iceland, and has a carbon anode facility in the Netherlands, as well as a bauxite mining and alumina refining business in Jamaica.

What this transaction means for investors

With geopolitical tensions persisting, aluminum prices continue to rise, as on March 16, 2026, aluminum futures rose to $3,440 per metric ton, near their highest level in almost four years. In January earlier this year, Century Aluminum announced a landmark partnership with Emirates Global Aluminum, another global aluminum producer, to build the first aluminum smelting plant in the U.S. in 47 years.

With about 85% of the country’s aluminum imported, the plant will be important, and it’s estimated to add 1,000 jobs to the market. And on Feb. 24, U.S. Aluminum Company, a local Oklahoma company where the plant will be, signed an agreement with EGA and Century to support aluminum production.

There’s been a significant push by the latest U.S. administration to increase domestic aluminum production, as tariffs have made aluminum more costly. With a 40% stake in the smoldering plant construction, Century Aluminum will benefit greatly from the project, already coming off a red-hot year in share price gains.

The company’s stock soared approximately 150% in 2025, and it comes as no surprise, as aluminum is one of the most in-demand metals in the world, let alone in the U.S., as it’s used for a plethora of consumer goods and industrial products. Already up ~22% in 2026 (as of March 21), CENX looks primed for long-term growth.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.