Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Century Aluminum (CENX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Century Aluminum is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Century Aluminum is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENX's full-year earnings has moved 700% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CENX has gained about 89.8% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 23%. This means that Century Aluminum is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KWHIY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 73%.

For Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Century Aluminum belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 44% this year, meaning that CENX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #135. The industry has moved +20.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Century Aluminum and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

