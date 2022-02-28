Century Aluminum (CENX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX reported a net profit of $60.4 million or 59 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, against a net loss of $35.5 million or 40 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line in the reported quarter was favorably impacted by $43.9 million of exceptional items.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 17 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents.

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $659.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 69.4% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $720.7 million.

Shipments of primary aluminum were 200,961 tons, up around 3% year over year.

FY21 Results

Loss (as reported) for full-year 2021 was $1.85 per share compared with a loss of $1.38 a year ago. Net sales increased 37.8% year over year to $2,212.5 million.

Financials

At the end of the year, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million, down 64.5% year over year.

Net cash used in operating activities was $64.7 million for 2021.

Outlook

Century Aluminum stated that aluminum prices remain strong as it entered 2022. Strength in demand continues while supply conditions tighten due to energy shortages globally. It forecasts capital expenditures in the range of $30-35 million for 2022. It also anticipates shipments for this year to be 885,000 tons.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have surged 49% in the past year compared with an 18.5% decline of the industry.



