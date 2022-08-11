Century Aluminum (CENX) Q2 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates

Century Aluminum Company CENX reported a profit of $35.1 million or 36 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, compared with a loss of $35.1 million or 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 30 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. Our estimate for the quarter was 71 cents.

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated net sales of $856.6 million in the second quarter, up around 62% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $928 million. Our estimate for the quarter was $928.1 million.



Shipments of primary aluminum were 214,084 tons, up around 12% year over year. This compares to the consensus estimate of 221,050 tons million and our estimate of 220,800 tons. Shipments also rose 1% sequentially, driven by higher volumes at Mt. Holly.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $30 million, a roughly three-fold year-over-year increase.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $68.6 million in the six months ended Jun 30, 2022 against net cash used of $87.9 million in the year-ago period.

Outlook

Century Aluminum stated that it continues to position it to benefit from long-term trends in value-added aluminum products through its Grundartangi casthouse and North America casthouse debottlenecking projects. Global energy prices remain elevated, exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war and unfavorable weather conditions. The company has taken necessary actions to preserve the competitiveness of its businesses to improve cash flow amid the inflationary environment.

Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum have dropped 24.5% in the past year compared with a 21.4% decline of the industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Century Aluminum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



