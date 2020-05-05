Century Aluminum (CENX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Century Aluminium Company CENX reported a net loss of $2.7 million or 3 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, narrower than a net loss of $34.6 million or 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line was hurt by $3.7 million of non-cash exceptional items.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were a penny per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 8 cents.

Revenues and Shipments

The company generated revenues of $421.2 million in the first quarter, down 14% year over year. Nevertheless, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $419 million.

Shipments of primary aluminum were 202,905 tons, down 1.7% year over year.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $147.6 million, up from $22.2 million a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $34.6 million during the quarter.

Outlook

Century Aluminum stated that it does not expect a build of finished goods’ inventory in the future. The company is seeing meaningful reductions in the price of key inputs, such as alumina and wholesale electric power. It also noted that it has adequate liquidity for the foreseeable future, even if commodity prices remain at current levels.

Price Performance

Century Aluminum’s shares have tumbled 42.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 32.7% decline.

