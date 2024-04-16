Century Aluminum (CENX) Price Target Increased by 12.00% to 14.28

The average one-year price target for Century Aluminum (NasdaqGS:CENX) has been revised to 14.28 / share. This is an increase of 12.00% from the prior estimate of 12.75 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.55% from the latest reported closing price of 17.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.11%, an increase of 71.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 62,896K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,475K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 45.12% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 3,326K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing a decrease of 32.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,094K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares, representing an increase of 10.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 66.22% over the last quarter.

Mountaineer Partners Management holds 2,271K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,036K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 50.56% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,111K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,337K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

