Centurion Minerals Faces Cease Trade Order

November 29, 2024 — 06:44 pm EST

Centurion Minerals (TSE:CTN) has released an update.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. has been granted a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission due to a delay in filing its audited financial statements. While trading of common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange remains unaffected for the public, trading restrictions apply to the company’s CEO and CFO until the documents are filed. The company is actively working to complete the filings and expects to resolve the issue by January 27, 2025.

